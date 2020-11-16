New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Selection Board (Soldier Recruitment) (CSBC), Patna released a notification for the recruitment of 8,415 posts of 'Sepoy' in Bihar Police/ Military Police/ Specialized India Reserve Corps/ Bihar State Industrial Security Corps on its official website. According to Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020 notification (No.05 / 2020) released by the Board, interested candidates can now fill the CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2020 Recruitment form by visiting the official website of the Central Selection Board i.e, www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

The online application window will be available till December 14, 2020. According to the notice issued by the board, the Bihar Constable Recruitment association has an opening for 8,415 posts. Read on to know about the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020 application process, eligibility and other important details related to the recruitment.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Central Recruitment Board i.e, www.csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, which reads, ‘APPLY FOR THE RECRUITMENT OF 8,415 'Sepoy’.

Step 3: The candidate will be redirected to the login page

Step 4: Register on the website with new credentials

Step 5: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 6: Key in the personal and academic details carefully

Step 7: Upload the required documents including category based certificate

Step 8: Make sure to enter all starred details

Step 9: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 10: Enter ReCaptcha

Step 11: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference

The candidates for CSBC 8,415 Constable Recruitment will be selected on the basis of written examination (first stage), physical aptitude/proficiency test (second stage). The final selection list will be done on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates in all three stages of the physical examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Those candidates who have passed intermediate (10+2) examination or equivalent examination from a recognized board are eligible for the application for 8,415 posts advertised under Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020. Also, the candidates should be minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years on or before 1 August 2020. However, there has also been a provision for relaxation in the maximum age limit for reserved category candidates.

Posted By: Srishti Goel