CSB Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 66 Scientists Posts | Check Details Here

CENTRAL Silk Board (CSB) on Friday released the notification for the recruitment of several vacant Scientist posts. The notification has been released for Crop Sciences, Veterinary and Animal Science, Natural Resources Management, Agricultural Economics and Agri-Business Management. There are a total of 66 different vacant posts. The online application started on October 28 and the last date for submission of the application will be November 17, 2022. Aspirants can check all the details on the official website-- scb.gov.in

Candidates must have a Master's degree in Science or a Master's degree in Agriculture Sciences to apply for this job. The age limit is 35 years. Candidates will be shortlisted based on NTA ICAR (PhD.) JRF/SRF 2022 examination. The cut-off marks for inviting applicants for the Interview or selection process will be decided by the authority. If the candidates have any doubts they can mail them to jobs.csb@gov.in.

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved, EWS, OBC, or EX- servicemen category have to pay the Rs 1000 application fee. Candidates who belong to SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates are eligible for reservation and don't have to pay any fee. Candidates must know that the email ID entered in the online application must remain valid for at least one year because all information will share via email only. The pay scale will be Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500

Document Required:

Candidates have to upload documents of their Age, Essential Educational Qualification, and Scorecard of NTA ICAR (PhD.) JRF/SRF- 2022, Caste certificate, Experience certificate if applicable, DoB proof, M.Sc Degree, Reservation if any, Experience if any and ICAR- 2022 scorecard.

CSB Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- csb.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on the link "JOB OPPORTUNITIES"

Step 3: Now, Candidates will submit their documents

Step 4: The payment details will be displayed on the portal

Step 5: click submit and save the application form for future reference.