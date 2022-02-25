New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the CS December 2021 result for Professional and Executive courses today (February 25). Once the results are out, candidates can check their results on the official website-- icsi.edu.

As per the schedule shared by the institution, the CS professional result 2021 will be announced at 11 am today. On the other hand, the CS executive December results 2021 will be announced at 2 pm for both the old and new syllabus.

If you have appeared for the exam then here's how you can check the results by this step-wise guide.

ICSI CS December Result 2021: How To Check CS Professional And CS Executive Results

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of “CS Result December 2021" -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to enter their login credentials

Step 4: The CS December result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the results and take a printout for future use.

Post declaration of result, the ICSI on its official website will upload the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CS Executive programme (Old and New Syllabus) exam. Meanwhile, for the CS Professional exam, the results will be delivered to the candidate at the registered address.

If in case a candidate does not receive their physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of declaration of the result, then he or she should immediately contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu

As per the information shared by ICAI, the next Executive and Professional programmes exam will take place from June 1 to June 10, 2022. The registration process for the CS June 2022 examination will commence on February 26.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen