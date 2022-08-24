CS Result 2022: ICSI CS Executive, Professional Results To Release On August 25 At icsi.edu | Here's How To Check

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is ready to release the CS Result 2022 tomorrow. The CS Executive Result and CS Professional Result for the June 2022 exams will be declared on the official website of ICSI on August 25, 2022, at icsi.edu.

Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website and can download their results once they are released. The CS Executive and CS Professional exams were held from June 1, 2022, to June 10, 2022.

In order to check their results, candidates will be needed to log in their application number or roll number along with their date of birth. The e-marksheet and result statement will be available online.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result,” reads the official statement. Notably, the ICSI CS Professional Programme Examination Result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the students at the registered address soon after the results are announced. In case the candidates do not receive the same within 30 days, they are advised to contact the institute.

ICSI CS Result 2022: How To Download:

Step 1: Go to the official website--icsi.edu

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link for Professional or Executive results.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Click on 'submit'.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

NOTE: The result for the professional programme will be released at 11 AM on August 25, 2022. On the other hand, the result for the executive propgramme will be declared at 2 PM n the same day.

Additionally, ICSI has also declared the dates for the next examination. The next examination for the Executive and Professional programme will be held from December 21 to 30 by ICSI. The application window for the same will open on August 26.