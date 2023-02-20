CRPF Recruitment 2023: Head Constable Exam Admit Card Released At crpf.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday released the admit cards for the recruitment exams of Head Constable (Ministerial) 2023 exam. The written exam will be conducted from February 22 to 28. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card at– crpf.gov.in.

According to the media reports, the admit cards for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) will be released on February 22. The written exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode from February 22 to 28, 2023.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

The CRPF ASI and head constable recruitment exam will be conducted online Computer-Based Test. The test will consist of one paper with 100 objective-type questions which have to be attempted in 90 Minutes. The question will be based on Hindi Language or English Language (optional), General Aptitude, General Intelligence, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates who clear the CBT will be qualified to appear for skill tests and physical standard tests. This will be followed by document verification and a detailed medical exam.

This recruitment drive will be filled up with a total of 1458 ASI and Head Constable posts. Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all of them to carry their admit cards along with a valid ID proof to the examination center on the day of the exam as without it candidates would not be permitted to enter the exam hall. For more details, candidates are advised to visit regularly on the official website.

CRPF Head Constable Exam 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Head Constable (Ministerial)’ admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to log in by filling user id and password.

Step 4: Now admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and keep a printout for future reference.