CRPF ASI, HC Admit Cards 2022 To Release Today At crpf.gov.in; Check Details

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will release the admit cards for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts today (February 20). Once released candidates can download the CRPF ASI, and HC admit cards at– crpf.gov.in

According to the official notification, the CRPF 2023 admit card was scheduled to release on February 15, 2023, but due to some technical reasons, it could not be uploaded on the official portal on the scheduled date.

The CRPF ASI and HC exams will be conducted on computer-based tests from February 22 to 28. The paper will consist of 100 objective-type questions. The exam will be conducted for 1.5 hours. The entire recruitment process will proceed through the Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification, and Medical Examination. The registration process started on January 4 and ended on January 31, 2023.

This recruitment drive will be filled up with a total of 1458 ASI and Head Constable posts. Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all of them to carry their admit cards along with a valid ID proof to the examination center on the day of the exam as without it candidates would not be permitted to enter the exam hall. For more details, candidates are advised to visit regularly on the official website.

CRPF ASI, HC Exam Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available for ASI and HC admit cards on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates have will have to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: CRPF ASI and HC 2023 admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.