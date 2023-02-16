CRPF Admit Card 2023 For ASI, Head Constable Posts To Be Released Soon At crpf.gov.in; Check Details

The Central Reserve Police Force will be releasing the admit card for CRPF ASI and HC exams soon. According to the media reports, the admit card is expected to release the admit card today (February 15). Candidates who are going to appear for the examinations of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts will be able to download their admit card at– crpf.gov.in or crpfindia.com.

The computer-based test will be conducted from February 22 to 28, 2023. The paper will consist of 100 objective-type questions and the duration of the exam will be 1.5 hours. The selection process includes Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification, and Medical Examination.

Candidates must note that all aspirants must carry their admit cards along with a valid ID proof to the examination center on the day of the exam as without it candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. This recruitment drive will be filled up a total of 1458 vacant posts for ASI and Head Constable. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information.

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.