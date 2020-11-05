New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for re-opening of universities and colleges. The decision for the reopening of centrally funded institutions will be taken by the head of the institution after satisfying herself/himself regarding the feasibility of the opening of physical classes.

"Opening of physical classes to be done as per decision of respective State/UT Governments. Universities and colleges may plan opening campuses in phases...," it states. As per the new guidelines, universities and colleges outside the containment zone can be opened in a sequential manner after consultation with the respective State/UT Governments.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter and announced the release of the new UGC guidelines. He said, “It is a request to all educational institutions, students, parents and all those associated with the education world to ensure compliance of these guidelines for the survival and bright future of themselves and others.”

“Six-day schedule may be followed so that classes can be conducted in phases and the seating arrangement be made keeping in view the requirements of physical distancing. Universities and colleges may consider reducing the class size and break them in multiple sections to maintain physical distancing during the classes,” read the official statement.

Further, final year students may also be allowed to join for academic and placement purposes, as per the decision of the head of the institution.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha