COVID-19 restrictions: Check out the complete list of states and UTS where schools and colleges are closed due to coronavirus

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: With a huge spike in coronavirus cases, several union territories and states have shut down schools, colleges and universities. States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have shut down the schools and colleges, while some have announced summer vacations for class 1 to 8 till June. Apart from cancelling and postponing board exams 2021, several colleges have also postponed the semester exams that were scheduled in April-May.

Here check out the complete list of states and UTS where schools and colleges are closed:

Delhi

Delhi government have shut down all government and private schools and colleges amid the spike in the national capital and have asked them to resume digital classes. Schools will go on a summer break from May 11 to June 30.

Maharashtra

The state is witnessing a rapid number of cases and owing to this Maharashtra government have ordered restrictions including the closure of Schools and college till further notice. Also, they have promoted students up to class 11 based on their internal marks. Even the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences have postponed their exams till May 30.

Haryana

All school up to class 9, colleges and universities have been shut down in the state till April 30. While class 10-12 boards exams have been cancelled and postpone respectively till May 30.

Odisha

The state government have suspended physical classes for schools and colleges from April 19 till further notice.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in the state have been shut down till May 15 and have promoted the students from class 1-9, class 11 to the next class. In colleges and universities, all exams have been postponed till further notice.

Gujarat

All government/ private schools and colleges have been shut down till April 30. Schools and colleges have been asked to conduct online classes.

Madhya Pradesh

The state government, on Tuesday, ordered summer break for all government and grant-aided schools for classes up to 8th till June 13. Talking about private schools, the state government have ordered closer for classes up to 8, till April 30. Even government and non-government hostels have been shut down to curb the outspread of the virus.

Tamil Nadu

The state government ordered the closure of all education institutes till further notice. Only class 12 students have been allowed to attend offline classes, the rest all have to attend digital classes.

Himachal Pradesh

All schools and colleges will remain shut till April 21 due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Uttarakhand

The state government have shut down schools and colleges in three districts, namely Haridwar, Dehradun and Haldwani, till April 30.

Chhattisgarh

The state government has extended the lockdown in cities, such as Raipur, Raigarh, Korba and Jaishput, till April 26. While no date has been announced on the reopening of schools.

Jammu and Kashmir

The state government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges, universities, coaching tuitions till April 30. Classes to be conducted virtually.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv