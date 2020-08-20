In light of COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry of education has unveiled virtual inspection for schools-affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In light of COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry of education has unveiled virtual inspection for schools-affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to make the announcement and said this facility will be help schools in these challenging times.

"Central Board of Secondary Education (@cbseindia29) has introduced the facility of virtual inspection for up-gradation of Affiliation. This step by CBSE will be a relief to schools in the challenging times of #Covid_19 pandemic," read his Tweet,

"Virtual inspection will prove to be a beneficial step in the educational interest of children, saving time spent on the physical inspection and ensuring a quick and smooth process of school affiliation," he added.

These schools are "already affiliated with the board and due to the natural growth of students in higher classes, the schools are facing hardship due to non-conduct of inspection", CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The virtual inspection will be done for "upgradation to secondary and senior secondary level for cases registered up to session 2021-22" and for this, fresh inspection committees will be formed, the official said.

It has been observed that "the physical inspection of schools, which have applied for upgradation of affiliation, has been held up due to the current COVID-19 situation, in which schools are not fully functional," Tripathi said.

"The inspection committees constituted to conduct the virtual inspection will be required to complete the inspection within 10 days positively," he said.

The board is setting up a facilitation centre to address queries and problems of schools and inspection committees related to the virtual inspection.

