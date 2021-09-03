Kerala Class 11 Exams: The Supreme Court had asked the Kerala government to assure that "no student would be infected with COVID-19". However, the Kerala government refused to give an assurance following which the court stayed the exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Kerala government's decision to hold class 11 exams in 'offline' mode from September 6 while calling the COVID-19 situation in the southern state "alarming".

A three-judge of the Supreme Court which included Justices AM Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar had asked the Kerala government to assure that "no student would be infected with COVID-19". However, the Kerala government refused to give an assurance following which the court stayed the exams.

Class 11 'offline' exams were scheduled to be held in Kerala from September 6.

"Cases in Kerala are about 70 per cent cases of the country, with around 35,000 daily. Children of this age cannot be exposed to this risk," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The top court was hearing a petition challenging the state government's decision to hold class 11 exams in 'offline mode. The petitioner had claimed that conducting class 11 exams would not be safe as children are yet to be vaccinated in India.

The petitioner also pointed that the Supreme Court had earlier too slammed the Kerala government over the COVID-19 situation in Kerala and its decision to provide relaxations Bakraeid, terming it "wholly uncalled for".

Kerala has become the COVID-19 hotspot in India and has been reporting more than 30,000 cases daily since last week with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 18 per cent. The Centre has also expressed concerns over the massive spike in COVID-19 cases and asked it to impose restrictions again.

The Kerala government, meanwhile, has asked the Centre to send more vaccine doses, saying several districts -- especially Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur -- are facing the shortage and only 1.4 lakh doses are remaining in the state's reserve.

"We have already requested the Centre to provide more doses of vaccine at the earliest," said state Health Minister Veena George in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma