Schools and colleges in West Bengal to remain closed till September 20, said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that all educational institutes across the state will remain closed till September 20 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"Schools, colleges and other educational institutes would remain closed in the state till September 20. The other existing restrictions would be in place. There would be complete Lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12," she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says total lockdown will be imposed in the state on September 7, 11 and 12 to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.

The West Bengal leader also announced a series of relaxation including the resumption of flights and metro services from September.

"We have received several requests to resume flight operations from six COVID hotspot states. So from September 1, flight services from these six states can resume thrice a week," she said after a Cabinet meeting. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says the state government wants to lift a ban on flight operations from six coronavirus-hotspot states and resume services thrice a week, reports PTI.

To combat the spread of coronavirus, the state government had imposed a ban till August 31 on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

"Metro Railway can resume services by observing social distancing and other precautionary norms. she added. Banerjee also demanded that the Centre distribute money from PM CARES fund to states to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Srishti Goel