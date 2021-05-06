Competitive Exams 2021: Here check out the full list of exams that have been postponed and are scheduled to take place amid COVID-19 surge

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: COVID-19 pandemic situation is getting worse, and owing to this reason, the government postponed and cancelled several exams across the nation, including CBSE board exams 2021, CISCE board exams and state board exams 2021. Apart from this, several competitive exams were also postponed, including JEE Mains April and May 2021 session and NEET-PG Exams 2021. The recent to join the list is the ICSI CS (The Institue of Company Secretaries of India) June 2021 exam due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, some competitive exams are going held as per schedule amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, such as NDA 2021, COMEDK UGET 2021, among others.

LIST OF COMPETITIVE EXAMS 2021 NOT POSTPONED

UPSC NDA Exam 2021

The UPSC National Defence Academy exams commenced on April 18, 2021, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and will conclude on September 5, 2021. The officials have yet not announced any decision on the postponement of the exam after seeing a continuous surge in cases across the nation.

NEET-UG Exam 2021

The government have postponed NEET-PG 2021 exams, however, the decision regarding the Under Graduate exam is yet to be out. It is expected that after the postponement of PG exams UG exams might also get postponed. The exams are scheduled to be held from August 1, 2021.

COMEDK 2021 Entrance Exam

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)entrance exam is scheduled to be held on June 20, 2021. The officials have reduced the syllabus of the exam, however, no decision has been announced yet regarding the postponement of exams amid the growing COVID-19 risks.

CLAT 2021 Exam

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) with deciding the date of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam. It is one of the most popular entrance exams for students who want to pursue their career in Law.

LIST OF COMPETITIVE EXAMS 2021 POSTPONED

ICAI CA Exam 2021

ICAI CA (The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India) Intermediate and Final Exams 2021 was scheduled to commence from May 21, 2021. However, due to a continuous surge in cases, the officials have postponed the exams till further notice. The revised date sheet will be announced at least 25 days before the CA exam starts.

JEE Main April-May Exam 2021

Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases, NTA ( National Testing Agency) has postponed both the April and May session entrance exam of JEE Main (Joint Entrance Examination) April session was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28 and 30 while the May session was scheduled to be held on April 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

NEET-PG Exam 2021

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam was scheduled for April 18, but owing to the rise in COVI-19 cases, the exam has been postponed for 4 months, that is, August 30.

UGC NET 2021

UGC National Eligibility Test that was scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17, has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Revised dates regarding the exams will be announced 15 days before the exam.

UPSC EPFO Exam 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the entrance exam for the recruitment of Enforcement Officer till further notice. The exams were scheduled to be held on May 9, 2021.

UPSC Civil Service 2020 Interview

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the interviews of Civil Services candidates of the 2020 examination till further notice. The interviews were scheduled to commence from April 26, 2021, to June 18, 2021.

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (Tier-I), 2020, with effect from April 20, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv