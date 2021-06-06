Competitive Exams 2021: Here’s a list of all important exams which now stand postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued shortage of vaccines across the country, various competitive exams have been postponed by respective authorities. Here’s a list of important exams which now stand postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MPPSC Prelims Exam 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) preliminary exam has been postponed for State Service and Forest Service. As per the latest schedule released, the MPPSC State Services Prelims Exam 2021 and State Forest Service Prelims exam will now take place on July 25, 2021.

MHCET 2021 (Pharmacy, Architecture and Engineering): Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHCET), the entrance test which is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate courses, also stand postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For admission into Pharmacy, Architecture and Engineering undergraduate courses, MHCET 2021 will now take place by the end of July or August first week.

CA Foundation Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) postponed the CA Foundation exam due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam, which was supposed to be conducted between June 24-28 will now be held from July 24 onwards.

Important Announcement - Revised Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountant Foundation Examinations,

June / July 2021 - 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th July 2021. pic.twitter.com/iawfiuFgUM — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) June 5, 2021

NEST 2021: National Entrance Screening Test 2021 has been postponed till July 15, 2021. Candidates can still apply for the examination through the official site of NEST on nestexam.in. The entrance exam was earlier supposed to be held on June 14.

SBI Clerk Exam 2021: The State Bank of India Clerk exam, which was earlier scheduled to take place in the month of June 2021 has been declared by the country’s top public sector bank until further notice.

DSSSB PGT Tier-1 Exam: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) PGT tier-1 exam, which was supposed to be held between June 8 to June 20, 2021, too has been deferred until further notice. The notice mentions the following PGT postcodes for which the exams have been postponed: 33/20, 78/20, 66/20, 67/20, 70/20, 71/20, 29/20, 85/20, 80/20, 27/20, 69/20, 79/20, 72/20, 23/20, 64/20, 65/20, 31/20, and 26/20.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma