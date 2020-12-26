The Central government is planning to implement a Common Aptitude Test for admission to all central universities from 2021-22 academic session -- a move will eliminate the need to apply separately at different institutes or appear in multiple exams.

According to a report by The Times of India, the government has set up a seven-member committee to recommend modalities on the aptitude test. The committee is expected to submit its recommendations within a month, GC chairperson professor DP Singh told the newspaper.

The Common Aptitude Test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency. Students will first have to appear for a general test (comprising logical reasoning, verbal and qualitative ability) and then for the subject-specific tests.

Students will no longer have to rely solely on the Board Exams results to get admission into a good college. According to the first cut-off list of the DU this year, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College has a 100 per cent cut-off for three Honours courses including Economics, Political Science and Psychology. It has also the highest cut-off (99.75) in science courses. The Hindu, on the other hand, has pegged the score for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics at 99.25 per cent.

A candidate who scored just 60 per cent in the Boards Exams will be able to sit for the CAT and hope to get admission in a good college.

The CTA will be implemented in accordance with the proposal laid out in the New Education Policy. "These exams shall test conceptual understanding... Students will be able to choose the subjects for taking the test, and each university will be able to see each student's individual subject portfolio and admit students into their programmes based on individual interests and talents," the policy had read.

