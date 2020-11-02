Haryana College Reopening 2020: Colleges and universities will reopen in Haryana from November 16. However, all safety protocols and guidelines issued by the government will have to be followed.

Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: After remaining closed for over seven months, colleges and universities will reopen in Haryana from November 16, the Manohar Lal Khattar government said. However, it said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all safety protocols will have to be followed by the colleges and universities to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

As per the order issued by the state government, students can visit their colleges, both private and government institutes, from November 16 to clarify their doubts, "keeping in mind the norms of social distancing and following the coronavirus guidelines".

Meanwhile, the state government has already allowed schools to reopen in the state from October 15. According to guidelines issued by the state government, students of classes 9 to 12 can visit their schools while taking all necessary precautions standard operating protocols as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

All schools, colleges and educational institutions were closed across the country from March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, schools were allowed to reopen in the country in Unlock 5.0 as per the SOPs issued by the Centre.

"The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions--Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so," the Union Home Ministry had said in its guidelines.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma