New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Karnataka College Reopening: Colleges in Karnataka will open from November 17 but online classes will also continue. The decision on reopening of colleges in Karnataka was taken by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at a meeting with educational experts and Department officials over the reopening of pre-university colleges in the state. Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan was also present during the meeting. Schools and colleges were shut in Karnataka since March when the country went into coronavirus lockdown.

"November 17 we will be opening colleges for students who want to come voluntarily, it is not compulsory. Students and parents have to give consent for attending classes, otherwise, they can attend online classes," Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan said.

Narayan said that the state started online classes for students in October as per the UGC guidlines and the reopening of colleges was a demand of the students since their future was dependent on it.

"As per the UGC guidelines, online classes began in October. States were told to decide about opening colleges based on the situation. We presented to the chief minister the preparations made for opening colleges and asked for a suitable date. November 17th, after Deepavali, we are opening colleges for students who want to come and attend the classes. It is optional. Regarding the practical classes, they need to attend. This has been a demand of the students as it is their future."

All the necessary precautions will be taken and a task force will be created for each college to ensure Covid-19 rules are being followed. Students will be allowed to attend physical classes only after written consent from their parents. Wearing masks will be mandatory in the college and entry would be granted after temperature checks.

