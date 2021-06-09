College Admissions 2021: As students are puzzled regarding the admission process in college, here we are with a detailed list of how top universities have planned the admission process.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: With the cancellation of CBSE, CISCE and other states' class 12 board exams 2021, students are quite confused as to how will they get admission to top universities, including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP). DU has cleared the confusion that there will be no change in the admission process for academic session 2021-22. They will release the cut off list as soon as the CBSE and other state boards declare the result of class 12 students.

DU Admission 2021

The university will follow the same procedure to give admission to class students, that is, merit-based admissions. DU acting Vice-Chancellor Professor PC Joshi said that the university will start the registration process by July 15, 2021, if all the boards cancel their exams. He further added, "The admissions will be merit-based. The various boards are going to give us some marks. Then there is the CUCET exam for which we had already sent a proposal. The ministry has to take a call on whether it has to implement it or not, and it will depend on the assessment of the COVID situation".

JNU Admission 2021

The cancellation of class 12 board exams will not impact the admission process as the university conducts entrance test for admission. The JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, "In most Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) such as JNU, the admission to undergraduate programmes is through an entrance examination. We will conduct the entrance examination whenever it is safe for the students to write it." He further added that if the entrance test is delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the admission process is pushed at later date than usual then, the university will adjust its academic calendar to make up for the lost time.

JMI Admission 2021

Similar to JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia's admission process is based on an entrance test. JMI media coordinator and public relations officer Ahmad Azeem said, "Under the CBSE evaluation criteria, marks will be awarded. If a student meets the eligibility criteria following the CBSE evaluation, they will be able to take the entrance exam."

IP University Admission 2021

The cancellation of class 12 board exams will not impact IP university's admission process as its admission process depends on the online Common Entrance Test (CET). The university has begun the admission process and has also introduced five new courses.

Ambedkar University Admission 2021

Like DU, Ambedkar University's admission process is based on merit. The head of the university welcomed the government's decision and was quoted saying, "It will help the university to complete the admission process in time and begin the next academic session timely. The CBSE will provide the results of Class 12. The process of admission in the undergraduate programmes will be merit-based, as has been done till the last academic session."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv