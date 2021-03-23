The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, COHSEM released the date sheet of the examination of class 12 board examination, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The wait has finally come to an end for the class 12th students of Manipur Board. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, COHSEM released the date sheet of the examination of class 12 board examination. The date sheet was released on the official website of Manipur Board i.e. cohsem.nic.in.

The examination will begin on May 5, 2021, and the first exam will be of English subject. On May 7, the examination of languages like Bengali, Hindi, Mizo and others will take place. On May 11, the exam of Political science, Physics and accountancy will be conducted. The class 12th examination will end on June 9, 2021, and it will of the elective subjects- Bengali, English, Hindi, Manipuri.

Check out the date sheet below:

How to check the Date Sheet?

Step 1: You need to visit the official website of Manipur Board i.e. https://cohsem.nic.in

Step 2: Now you will see the option of Notice on the website.

Step 3: Click on that option and you will see "Notified information to all about the Programmes of the ensuing Higher Secondary and the Class XI Examinations, 2021. Dated 22nd March 2021. Annexure- I (Time-Table for Class XI Examination), Annexure-II (Time-Table for Higher Secondary Examination)."

Step 4: Click on the Annexure-II (Time-Table for Higher Secondary Examination).

Step 5: By clicking on this option, it will redirect you to the date sheet page.

Step 6: Take a print out or a screenshot of the date sheet.

Step 7: You can even take the hard copy of it for future use.

The duration of the examination will be of two hours and the theory examination will take place in the morning slot. The practical examination will take place from June 8 to June 30, 2021. For further information, the students need to visit the official website-- cohsem.nic.in.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma