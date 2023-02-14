CMAT 2023 Registration Process Begins At cmat.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023). The last date to register will be March 6. Aspirants who want to appear for the national level entrance examination for admission to management (MBA) programmes can apply at– cmat.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates will be able to submit their application form by March 6 up to 5 pm and candidates can pay the application fee till 11:50 pm. The application form correction window will be available from March 7 to 9. Admit card and exam date will be released soon on the official website. CMAT 2023 is conducted every year for admission to MBA courses in AICTE-affiliated and participating institutions.

CMAT exam 2023 will be held for 3 hours in the English language. The NTA has also released the CMAT notification for this year's exam. Candidates can check eligibility, fees, and other important details on the official website. Male candidates for general categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000 while female candidates of the general category, OBC, SC, ST, Gen-EWS, PwD, and third gender will have to pay Rs 1,000.

CMAT 2023: Important Dates

CMAT 2023 registration– February 13 to March 6 (up to 5 PM)

Last date of application fee payment– March 6 (up to 11.50 PM)

Correction window– March 7 to 9

CMAT admit card– To be announced

CMAT exam date– To be announced

CMAT 2023 Registrations: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link CMAT Registrations on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter the details and register yourself.

Step 4: Candidates have to pay the required application fees and submit the form.



Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.