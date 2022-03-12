New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has released the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 exam date. As per the information shared by NTA, the testing agency will conduct the CMAT 2022 exam on April 9, 2022, from 3 pm to 6 pm. The registration for CMAT started on February 16, 2022, and is ongoing right now. Candidates who want to register for the exam can do it till March 17, 2022 (Up to 11:50 pm) on the official website --nta.ac.in.

The NTA will conduct the CMAT exam within a duration of three hours, and the exam will be a Computer Based Online Test format. While talking about the exam timing then, the exam will be conducted in a single afternoon shift, and the timings are 3 pm to 6 pm. However, the CMAT 2022 information brochure paper was supposed to be conducted in two shifts, but according to NTA, CMAT result date notification the exam will be conducted in a single shift.

CMAT 2022: Important Dates

Application process -- February 16 to March 17, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)

Application correction window -- March 19 to 21, 2022

Admit card -- To be notified later

Exam date -- 9 April

Exam duration -- 180 minutes (3 hours)

Exam time -- 3 pm to 6 pm

For the unversed, CMAT 2022 exam is a National Level Entrance Examination. Students who will clear the exam will be eligible to get admission to Management Programme offered by AICTE affiliated participating Institutions.

Candidates who want to get enrolled in colleges such as the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, can apply for CMAT 2022. Both the universities take CMAT-2022 scores as one of the admission criteria for admission in MBA Law.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen