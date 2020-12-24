CMAT 2021: This year, the CMAT 2021 exams will be conducted by the NTA from February 22 to February 27 in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) notification on its official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in. In its official notification, the NTA has said that eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on or before January 22, 2021.

"The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions," the official notification read.

Here's how you can apply and register for CMAT 2021:

Step 1) The candidates would need to visit the official NTA's CMAT 2021 website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2) Search and click on the link that reads "CMAT 2021".

Step 3) After clicking on that link, you will be redirected to a new page where you will find the new registration link. Click on it.

Step 4) Now you would need to fill your important details like name, address, and qualifications.

Step 5) You would also need to upload the scanned copy of passport size photo and your signature.

Step 6) After submitting the documents, you would need to pay the application fee.

Step 7) Now download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

About the CMAT 2021 exams:

This year, the CMAT 2021 exams will be conducted by the NTA from February 22 to February 27. The NTA will conduct the exams in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam, which is a computer-based test, will have three sections -- quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning and language comprehension and general awareness.

The NTA has said that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed and it will be compulsory for the candidates to masks and hand sanitisers in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma