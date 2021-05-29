Coronavirus India News: Following entrance tests have been postponed to be notified later by the respective exam conducting authorities.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The surge in COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of pandemic at one end has continued to keep the educational institutes shut in most of the country, and at another end, has also postponed many entrance tests across the country.

1. CLAT 2021: Common Law Admission Test 2021 was scheduled to take place on June 13, 2021. However, the exam stands postponed until further notice.

2. UPSC Prelims 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) postponed the civil service prelims due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Earlier scheduled to be held in June, one of the most competitive exams in Asia will now be conducted on October 10.

3. BITSAT 2021: Pilani-based Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITSAT) also postponed its annual entrance examination which was slated to take place between June 24 to June 29. The premier institute is likely to notify the candidates about entrance exam dates by July-end.

4. TS POLYSET 2021: Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2021 was earlier scheduled to take place on June 12, 2021. The new dates for the state entrance tests are yet to be announced.

5. KCET 2021: Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021 (KCET 2021) administered by Karnataka Examination Authority has been postponed to take place on August 28 and 29, 2021. Earlier the KCET 2021 was scheduled to take place on June 8 and June 9 2021.

6. NATA Second Test 2021: The second phase of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021) has been postponed to take place on July 11, 2021. Earlier, the exam was slated for June 12, 2021.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma