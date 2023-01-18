CLAT 2023: Round 1 Allotment Result Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Wednesday released the first provisional seat allotment list for CLAT 2023. Aspirants who have registered for the admissions counselling process can check their seat allotment result at– consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 was conducted on December 18 last year at 127 test centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India. While the final answer key was released on December 22, 2022. There are approximately 29 colleges offering a degree in the five-year integrated law programme.

Candidate must note that those who have been allotted a seat at any NLU university have to choose any of the three options including Freeze, Float, or Exit to complete the allotment process.

CLAT 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link seat allotment round 1 on the homepage

Step 3: Now, fill in the credentials like login id and password

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: A candidate who has been allotted a seat at any NLU university has to choose any of the three options including Freeze, Float, or Exit to complete the allotment process