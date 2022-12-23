CLAT 2023 Result Released At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Friday released the result for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. Candidates can check the result at– consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Earlier, the NLUs released the CLAT 2023 final answer key. The answer key was released based on the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key.

According to the official notice released for CLAT 2023 result, the overall attendance was approximately 64.87 per cent. out of these, 56 per cent of candidates are females, 44 per cent are male candidates and 2 candidates are transgender.

The two candidates have scored 100 percentile in UG CLAT 2023. Four candidates have scored 99.99 percentile, three students have scored 99.98 percentile, five students have scored 99.97 percentile and five students have scored 99.96 percentile. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. In CLAT PG 2023, only one student have secured 99.99 percentile and the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

CLAT 2023 Result: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link CLAT 2023 Result on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their exam roll number, date of birth and other required credentials

Step 4: Now, CLAT 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference