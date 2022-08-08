CLAT 2023: Registration For Law Admission Test Begins; Here's How To Apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 registration dates. As per the information shared by the exam conducting body, the registration process started today (August 8). Students who want to apply for the exam can check the official website and can apply on -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Students should know that the exam conducting body has not announced the last date of the application process. Further, the entire schedule of the exam has been released on the official website. As of now, the official website only says, "CLAT 2023 registrations start on Monday- August 8, 2022."

In order to register for the exam, students would need a valid email id and phone number to apply for this exam. First, they need to log in and only then they will be able to apply for the exam.

If you are also interested in applying for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CLAT 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CLAT 2023' and then click on the tab that reads, 'Register.'

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the students, where they need to fill in all the information

Step 4: Fill out the application form, pay the fees and upload the documents

Step 5: The CLAT 2023 application form will be filled

NOTE: Once the form is filled, take a printout for future use.

When will the Consortium of National Law Universities conduct the CLAT exam?

The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022. Students are advised to apply on time in order to avoid any last-minute hassles.