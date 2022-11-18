CLAT 2023: Last Date To Apply Ends Today, Exam In December; Here's How To Apply

The consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) will close the registration window for CLAT 2023 exam today (November 18). Earlier the last date to register for CLAT 2023 was November 13th. The exam will be held on December 18 in offline mode. Candidates who want to apply for LLB and LLM courses under various branches of NLU can submit their applications by tonight 11:59 PM at-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

"You have just today and tomorrow to register for the CLAT 2023. Complete your application now in order to avoid that last-minute rush!", the official tweet states

Aspirants from the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 4,000 while SC, ST and BPL category candidates have to pay Rs 3,500. Candidates must note that fill up the form carefully and any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature. Once the application form is submitted candidates will not get an option to change the program, category, and BPL field. The CLAT application fee is non-refundable and Non-adjustable.

Important Dates

Last date to fill CLAT application: 18th November 2022

CLAT admit card: Last week of November 2022 (Expected)

CLAT exam: 18th December 2022

CLAT 2023 : Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the link 'CLAT 2023'

Step 3: Now, enter email ID, date of birth and other credentials to register

Step 5: Candidates have to fill out the application form and upload all required documents

Step 6: Pay the application and exam fees and then submit it

Note: Download CLAT 2023 application form and take a printout for future references