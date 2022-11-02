CLAT 2023 Exam Date: Law Entrance Registrations To End On November 13; Exams In December | Details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has started the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. All interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Law entrance exam online on the official website. The LLB and LLM application for CLAT 2023 must be submitted by November 13 on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Meanwhile, candidates those who have finished the registration and fee payment process can access the CLAT 2023 sample exams from CNLU. Let us tell you that the Common Law Admission Test will place on December 18, 2022.

Candidates must know that this is the very first time two CLAT exams have been held in the same year. CLAT 2022 was held on June 19, and CLAT 2023 has already been scheduled for December 2022.

Conducting body of the exam is yet to confirm whether the CLAT 2023 exam pattern and syllabus will be updated or will remain the same as for the CLAT 2022 exam.

CLAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who have qualified for their Class 12 or appeared in the board exams will be eligible to appear for CLAT UG 2023.

The candidates will be required to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam for CLAT UG 2023 and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks are required.

CLAT 2023: Examination Pattern

The law entrance exam will be conducted in the pen-paper mode for a duration of two hours (120 minutes). 150 multiple-choice questions will be included in the CLAT UG 2023 exam, and each one will be worth one mark. 0.25 marks will be deducted from the final score for each incorrect response. The CLAT PG will have 120 multiple-choice questions with marking and deductions similar to that of the UG paper. English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques are all included in the CLAT UG 2023 syllabus.

More About CLAT 2023

CLAT 2023 will be conducted for admission to 22 national law colleges. Candidates taking CLAT 2023 also have the option to use their CLAT scores to gain access to law schools other than NLUs.