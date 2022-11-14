CLAT 2023 Application Form Extended Till November 18; Check Here How To Apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has extended the last date to apply for Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT). The deadline will now end on November 18. Earlier, the deadline date was on November 13. The exam will be conducted in December. Candidates who want to seek admission to law colleges can apply at--consortiumofnlus.com-- candidates can get admission at 22 National Law University branches in 5-year Integrated LLB and LLM programmes.

Important dates of CLAT 2023 Application

Previous last date to apply: November 13, 2022

Extended date to apply: November 18, 2022

Exam date: December 2022

The CLAT 2023 examination will be held on December in offline mode at allotted exam centres. The exam will be held for 2 hours in pen-paper mode. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 4,000, while for SC/ST/BPL candidates, the registration fee is Rs 3,500. Candidates must also know that if the candidates want access to the previous year's question papers, they will have to pay an extra amount of Rs 500.

The UG CLAT 2023 syllabus includes five sections: English language, current affairs, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques. Each section contains a fixed weightage in the examination.

CLAT 2023: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the link 'CLAT 2022'

Step 3: Now, candidates can register as a new user

Step 5: Candidates fill out the application form by entering personal, academic details, and communication details along with NLU preferences

Step 6: Submit the application form and then pay the required fee