CLAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) will release the CLAT admit card tomorrow. The exam will be conducted on December 18 and the provisional answer key will be out on the same day. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 national law universities in India. Once the admit card is released, candidates can check at– consortiumofnlus.ac.

The CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted in offline mode on December 18, between 2 pm to 4 pm. After that, the provisional answer key will be released and candidates can raise objections against the answer key till December 19. The final answer key will be released on December 24. This year, the rank list for CLAT 2023 is expected in the last week of December, but the final date has not been released yet.

The CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted for two hours. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks. The question paper will be divided into five parts including current affairs, English language, general knowledge, quantitative techniques, legal reasoning and logical reasoning. CLAT 2023 website will soon release the sample paper, model question paper, mock test series, previous year question papers, and other details.

CLAT 2023: Important Dates

-Release Of Admit Cards- December 6

-Candidates to fill their Admission Preferences to National Law Universities (NLUs) - December 6

-Release of the Provisional Answer Key- December 18

-Inviting Objections on the Provisional Answer Key- December 19

-Release of the Final Answer Key- December 26

-Release of the Rank List- Last week of December.

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Now, Candidates have to enter the application number and password

Step 4: CLAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Note: Download the CLAT 2023 admit card and take a printout for further reference