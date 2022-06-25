CLAT 2022: Schedule For Counselling Session Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities released the CLAT 2022 results yesterday (June 23). Now the Consortium has announced the CLAT 2022 Counseling schedule. Students who have cleared the exam can visit the official website and can check the CLAT 2022 Counseling schedule.

Students should also note that the CLAT 2022 Result scorecard is now available and candidates can download them. In order to check the score cards, students need to first login into the website, and for that, they would require their mobile number and password.

CLAT 2022 Counseling Schedule

The registration process has begun today (June 25) and the last date to register is set as June 27, 2022 (midnight).

As per the official notice, the registration process will begin by invitation. The invitation will be for approximately five seats that are in each category.

Fee Structure

Candidates who belong to the general category have to pay an amount of Rs.30, 000 to block a seat for themselves. Further, those candidates who belong to the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD/BC and other reserved categories are required to pay Rs. 20,000 as the fee to book their seat.

Candidates should also note that the first allotment list and the payment of the fees will begin from June 30 and will continue up to July 2.

In order to get a better idea about the schedule, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Also, the notice has advised candidates to keep a close eye on the official website for further updates.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How To Check CLAT 2022 Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the "CLAT 2022 Result" link.

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their mobile numbers and password

Step 4: The CLAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference