New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Registrations for Common Law Entrance Test, CLAT 2022 will be closed on May 9. Candidates interested in applying for the same must hurry and fill out the application before its closing time. Candidates applying for the law entrance exams for National Law University, NLU can do so on the official website at constoriumofnlus.ac.in.

The Common Law Entrance Test, CLAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in June 2022. The registrations were initially supposed to close on March 31, 2022, but the last date to apply was extended.

Here are the steps to apply for Common Law Entrance Test, CLAT 2022:

Step 1-Visit the official website – constoriumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2-On the homepage, click on the link that reads “CLAT 2022”

Step 3-Click on register as New User and login

Step 4-Fill in the application form and upload all required documents

Step 5-Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6-SaveDownload and take a printout if needed.

Candidates must know that for all General, OBC, PwD, PIO, OCI categories the application fee for taking admission in UG and PG is Rs 4000. Meanwhile, candidates from the SC, ST and BPL categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 3500. The payment should be done through online modes such as Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking.

Candidates must also know that CLAT will be conducted on June 19, 2022. It was earlier scheduled to take place on May 8, 2022, but the CLAT 2022 date was extended giving candidates more time to apply for the law entrance test.

Candidates can apply for the Common Law Entrance Test tonight. Applications for the exam will not be accepted by the portal after 11:59 PM. For more information and the latest updates on the same, candidates can visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website for CLAT 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh