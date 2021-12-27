New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the notification for the registration of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. As per the notification, the application process for CLAT 2022 will begin from January 1, 2022, and the last date to submit the form will be March 31, 2022. CLAT 2022 will be held on May 8 for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes. Aspiring candidates can visit the official website of NLU--consortiumofnlus.ac.in for more updates.

In 2022, Consortium will conduct two CLAT-- CLAT 2022 on May 8 and CLAT 2023 on December 18, 2022. “CLAT-2022 will be held on May 8, 2022. The Consortium has resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year,” an official statement read.

CLAT 2022 Application Process: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NLU--consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CLAT 2022 Application form link

Step 3: Enter required details such as name, age, etc.

Step 4: Upload documents such as photo and signature

Step 5: Click on Submit and pay the fees



Please Note: The CLAT 2022 application fee is Rs 4000 for General Category, and for SC, ST and BPL candidates, the application fee is Rs 3,500.

CLAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For LLB Programme

- Candidate should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks in the case of SC/ST candidates).

- Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination in March/April 2022 are also eligible to apply.

For LLM Programme

- Candidate should have an LLB degree with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks (45 per cent in the case of SC and ST candidates).

- Candidates appearing in the final year of graduation are also eligible to appear in the entrance examination.

For the upcoming academic year, Consortium has decided to reduce the counselling fee--for General category students, the revised fee will be Rs 30,000, and for reserved categories Rs 20,000.

