New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2022 examination date has been postponed, according to the latest notification from the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will now take place on June 19, 2022. The exam was earlier supposed to take place on May 8, 2022. Other details are available on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

“CLAT-2022 is rescheduled to Sunday, 19th June, 2022 between 2 & 4 PM for both UG and PG programmes,” an official notice read.

CLAT 2022: Have registration dates also been extended?

Yes. Along with the postponement of exam, the registration dates have aleo been extended. The last date to register for the exam has been extended from March 31, 2022 to May 9, 2022.

Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can apply before May 9, 2022. The above decisions were made in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities held on Monday, March 14

CLAT 2022: How to apply online, step by step

Candidates first need visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 1: Click on the link that reads, 'CLAT 2022', on homepage.

Step 2: Login using your credentials.

Step 3: Fill the CLAT 2022 application form by giving all details and uploading the necessary documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

The application fee for Unreserved category is Rs 4,000. For the candidates applying wjth Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes attributes, the application fee is Rs 3500.

Your CLAT registration will be completed. Download and print a copy of the form for future references.

For any request for assistance or for clarifications, candidates may reach the Consortium of NLUs via email or call as following:

Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Phone: 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days).

Earlier, it was informed through a notification that the CLAT would be conducted twice a year. While CLAT 2022 will be held on June 19, another Common Law Admission Test is tentatively supposed to be held on December 18, 2022.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma