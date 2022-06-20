New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Consortium of National Law University (NLUs) will release the answer key for Common Law Admission Test, CLAT Answer Key 2022, today (June 20). As per the official notice released by NLUs, the body will release the CLAT 2022 Model question paper and provisional answer key today (June 18). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Students should note that the answer key released by the body is provisional in nature. Based on the objection raised by students, the Consortium will release the final answer key. Later, the CLAT results will also be prepared. The CLAT exams took place on June 19, 2022.

Candidates must note that the official notice mentioned, "The Consortium will notify the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key in the forenoon of June 20, 2022. Candidates may raise any concerns with the Questions and the Answer Key on the Consortium website as set out in such Notification."

Students should also note that the Consortium will notify the opening and closing of the objection window for the CLAT exam along with the provisional answer key. If you also appeared for the exam and want to know how to download the answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CLAT Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official page -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CLAT 2022 Answer Key ' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details

Step 4: The CLAT exam answer key will be displayed on your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official page of the Consortium for answer key-related information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen