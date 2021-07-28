CLAT 2021 Result: Candidates who qualify for CLAT 2021 will be eligible for the counselling process. The last date to fill counselling form is July 30.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is all set to declare Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Result today, July 28, 2021. CLAT was held on July 23 in an offline mode amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download CLAT scorecard 2021 on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The aspiring candidates will be evaluated out of 149 marks in the CLAT undergraduate entrance test 2021.

Ahead of the declaration of result, CNLU release the CLAT 2021 Answer Key on Tuesday. As per the latest report, the CLAT 2021 Counselling Invite List will be released on July 29 on the official website of CNLU.

How to download CLAT 2021 Result Scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CNLU--consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CLAT 2021 Result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials mentioned on admit card and click Submit

Step 4: CLAT 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

CLAT Result 2021: Counselling Format

Candidates who qualify for CLAT 2021 will be eligible for the counselling process. The last date to fill counselling form is July 30, 2021, till noon. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 50,000 to book the seat, based on this, the first list of seat allotments would be announced on August 1, 2021.

Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a centralised national level entrance exam for admissions to 22 National Law Universities across the nation to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv