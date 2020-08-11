The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes will be conducted on September 07.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes will be conducted on September 07. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) announced the fresh schedule after its general body meeting on August 10. CLAT 2020 was indefinitely delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the exam was scheduled for August 22 but the consortium postponed the exam till further notice.

The CLAT 2020 examination for both UG and PG candidates will be held on 7 September, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm,” read the official notification. The entrance exam facilitates admission to law programmes offered by the 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) in the country. The exam will be held through a centre-based online test.

CLAT 2020 Admit Card Release Date

2020 The consortium also said that CLAT admit cards would be issued within two weeks to all students who have successfully applied for the law entrance exam. The admit card will contain information like the roll number and name and address of the exam centre.

Safety protocols at CLAT exam centre

The Consortium has taken a series of measures in light of COVID-19 pandemic. CLAT 2020 will be conducted in social distanced based test mode. The infrastructure at the exam centres is being prepared after considering the safety concerns of the candidates. For example, the keyboards, computers, sitting place, doorknobs, washroom and other essentials will be sanitised. Sufficient staff will be deployed at exam centre to ensure social distancing protocols are adhered to. Cleaning staff, centre administrators and invigilators will also be equipped with safety masks and hand gloves. Also, No student will be allowed to enter the examination centre if he or she does not wear a mask.

Thermal Screening At The Entry Gate

Candidates will have to undergo thermal screening at the entrance gate of the exam centre. Candidates above prescribed temperature will be shifted to the isolation labs.

Separate Isolation Labs

Candidates with fever or COVID symptoms will not be permitted inside the exam venue and a separate isolation lab will be set up to accommodate such candidates. Such candidates will also be given 3-ply masks and gloves.

Sanitisation and cleaning at the test centre

The test centres will be sanitized thoroughly with disinfectants, spray machines. In addition, hand sanitizers and hand soap will be made available at the test centres and washrooms.

Exam day guideline

Candidates should report at their allotted exam centres at least an hour before the exam.

They should carry CLAT 2020 admit card as well as one photo ID proof and a recent passport size photograph.

Candidates should also carry one HB pencil and at least two pens (ballpoint and black/ blue coloured ink).

Moreover, candidates must not carry study material, valuable items or electronic devices with them as mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches or tablets are banned inside the examination hall. .

