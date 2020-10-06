CLAT 2020: The candidates who have received the invite for the registration process for counselling can register for it by visiting the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After the release of the CLAT 2020 results, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) on Tuesday started the registration process for the counselling of selected students across the country.

The invite list for the counselling has been uploaded on the official website of Consortium of NLUs, for both Undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The candidates, whose names figure on the invite list will have to complete the counselling process before October 7 by 6 pm. The invite list uploaded on the website contains the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

How to register for the counselling process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Login by using your registered mobile number and password

Step 3: Fill-up the registration form

Step 4: Using credit and debit card, pay your application fees

Step 5: Select and fill choices and submit.

The Consortium of NLUs on Monday released the results for Common Law Aptitude Test (CLAT) 2020. Along with the results, the consortium also released the consolidated merit list of CLAT 2020 for both UG and PG, which can be checked on the official website at consourtiumofnlus.ac.in. The candidates can view their category rank and other details by simply logging in using their credentials and can also download their CLAT 2020 scorecard.

The executive committee of Consortium of NLUs, this year, gave more time to the candidates for CLAT registration and completion of the counselling process and started the registration at 9 am today, instead of regular 12 noon. The invite list was also put out by 9 am on the official website. Candidates should note that registration can be done by only those whose name and admit card numbers figure on the lists.

