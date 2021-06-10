This comes days after the CBSE cancelled the class 12 exams amid fears over the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE, however, is yet to announce the assessment criteria for the students of class 12.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi deputy chief minister and state education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to cancel the class 9 and 11 exams in the national capital in wake of the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

"We reviewed about examination and admission process and took some important decisions. Class 9 and 11 examinations which were postponed earlier have now been cancelled," Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the class 12 exams amid fears over the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE, however, is yet to announce the assessment criteria for the students of class 12.

Online registration for classes 6 to 9 from Friday

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has announced that the online registration for students of classes 6 to 9 will begin from Friday. It has said that the registration process will be done in two phases at the official website of the Delhi government at edudel.nic.in.

Here's how the candidates can register themselves online for admission in class 6 to 9:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Delhi government at edudel.nic.in.

Step 2) Now the candidates are requested to click on the link that read, "Govt. School Admission".

Step 3) An application form will appear. The students are requested to fill the form accordingly.

Step 4) After entering your details in the form, clock on 'submit'.

Step 5) In the end, the candidates are requested to take a printout of their application form for future reference.

What is the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi?

The situation in Delhi has vastly improved, allowing the Kejriwal government to remove the lockdown in the city-state. On Thursday, the national capital reported 305 COVID-19 cases and 44 fatalities with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent. Delhi had recorded 337 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent and 36 fatalities on Wednesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma