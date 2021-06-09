Class 12th Practical Exam 2021: CBSE extends the last date to upload the practical exam on the official website. Scroll down for detailed information

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After cancelling Class 12 board exams 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed the affiliated schools to upload the internal assessment, including practical and viva marks, on the official website of the board. The central board has extended the date to June 28, 2021. This decision was taken after the board was informed that practical exams of some students are pending. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, CBSE has asked the school to conduct the practical and viva test online.

"In subjects where the external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in curriculum in an online mode and upload the marks awarded at the link provided by the Board," said CBSE in a letter sent to schools.

The letter further read that the external examiner appointed by CBSE will decide the date of the practical exam or project evaluation in consultation with the internal examiner. The internal examiner will then inform the students and will share the meeting link before the day of the exam.

However, talking about UP board students, the state government is yet not announced the schedule of practical exams for students who couldn't appear as they were infected by COVID-19. The state board conducted the practical exam in two phases from February 3 to February 22, 2021, but thousands of students were not able to appear.

As per a report in Hindustan, BBS Inter College Shivkuti manager Ranjit Singh said that by now the practical exams for students, who couldn't appear, should have been conducted. However, the state board has not issued any guidelines regarding the same.

Coming back to CBSE, earlier, the board had asked the school to upload a photo and internal assessment marks by June 11, 2021. The board is yet to announce the evaluation criteria for class 12 theory exams.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv