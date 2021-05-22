The high-level virtual meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss the proposals for the conduct of Class 12 board exams and entrance examinations

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the CBSE and ICSE students requesting the government to cancel class 12 board exams 2021, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair a high-level virtual meeting tomorrow, May 23, along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, all States and UTs education ministers, education and chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of Class 12 board exams and entrance examinations for professional courses. The high-level virtual meeting will be held tomorrow, May 23, at 11:30 am.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a letter to all State and UTs stated that the Ministry of Education, CBSE and Department of School Education & Literacy are exploring options to conduct the exams keeping in mind the safety of the students and teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also pondering upon the examination dates for institutions of higher learning.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh Pokhriyal posted a series of tweets informing his Twitter family about the meeting regarding the Class 12 boards exams and entrance exams. He wrote, "The Hon’ble Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regards."

Apart from Ramesh Pokhriyal and Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar will also be part of this high-level virtual meeting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases CBSE, ICSE and other state boards cancelled class 10 board exams 2021 and postponed class 12 exams. Similarly, JEE Main, NEET and other National exam conducting institutions have also deferred the exams for admissions to professional courses.

