Class 12 Board Result 2021: The boards have announced the expected dates to declare the class 12 results 2021. Here's when your board is likely to declare the results

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Keeping in mind the safety of students from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre cancelled CBSE class 12 board exams 2021. Following this, several other central and state boards, including CISCE, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, welcomed the decision and called off the exams. Now, CBSE, CISCE and other state boards have released the evaluation criteria to mark the students. Also, the boards have announced the expected dates to declare the class 12 results 2021.

So here we are with a complete list of class 12 result dates to be announced by central and state boards:

CBSE

As per the CBSE officials, the class 12 results 2021 is expected to release by will July 31. The students will be marked based on the 30:30:40 formula wherein their class 10, 11 and 12's performance will be calculated.

CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will release the ISC results on or before July 31. The students will be marked based on their performance in classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Maharashtra

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the HSC or class 12 students will be marked on the basis of their internal assessment, that is, UT, half-yearly and pre-board exams. Also, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to pass all the class 12 students. The date of the result declaration has not been announced, however, students can expect it soon.

Haryana

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is likely to announce class 12 results either by June end or in July. The board has released the class 10 results and seeing this, the board is expected to release class 12 results soon.

Gujarat

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce HSC or class 12 result 2021 by the end of June. Though the state board has yet not confirmed the news, reports say that it will release the results before SSC or class 10 results.

Rajasthan

RBSE has recently released the evaluation criteria of class 12, which read that students will be marked on the basis of class 10, 11 and 12's performance. According to the criteria, the Class 10 final exam will be given 45 per cent weightage, 20 per cent to class 11 final exam and 20 per cent to class 12 internal assessments. Rajasthan board is likely to announce results next 45 days.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is expected to announce class 12 results in July. The state board has yet not revealed the date, however, the students are expected to be marked on the basis of the 50:40:10 formula. In this, 50 per cent to class 10 marks obtained in boards, 40 per cent to class 11 half-yearly and final exam and 10 per cent to class 12 pre boards.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) cancelled class 12 exams on June 9, and the J&K board is yet to announce the evaluation criteria. According to Jammu and Kashmir governor, the evaluation criteria and result date will be announced soon.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)has yet not released the evaluation criteria to mark class 12 students. The state board is expected to release the final formula by this week.

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) recently cancelled class 12 exams in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The state board will mark the students as per the formula released by CBSE, that is, the 30:30:40 formula. The state board is expected to declare the results by July end.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducted Class 12 board exams from June 1 to June 5. The students were permitted to appear for the exams from home and submit the answer sheets by June 5. The Chhattisgarh board is expected to release the results soon.

