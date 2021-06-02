Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Here we have curated a state-wise list for you where the decision is still pending, scroll down below to know

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Class 12 board exams 2021 has become one of the most important topics in the country owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Students have been requesting the government to cancel the board exams, and to their relief, on Tuesday evening, PM Modi announced on cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams 2021. Shortly after, the CISCE board cancelled the ISC exam 2021. Also, the Haryana government (BSEH) too cancelled the class 12 exam, which was scheduled to begin on June 15.

On Wednesday, Gujarat Board (GSEB) has also decided to cancel the board exam, which was scheduled to happen from July 1. However, there are still some states, who are yet to decide whether to conduct class 12 exams or not. Here we have curated a state-wise list for you where the decision on cancellation is pending:

Maharashtra

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad welcomed the centre's decision regarding the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 exams. In response, she said they might consider a "no-examination route" and will announce the decision soon.

West Bengal

The state government has put off the final decision regarding class 10 and 12 exam dates. The complete schedule of the Madhyamik and HS exam was to be announced today, but now the West Bengal government have set up an expert committee and have asked the officials to submit a report within 72 hours.

Goa

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will go through decisions of other states and will also consult with Union Education Ministry before announcing the final decision. The final decision will be announced by Wednesday evening.

Tamil Nadu

The state government is likely to announce TN HSC +2 Tamil Nadu exam 2021 in 2 days. The decision will be taken after consultation with parents via PTA educationists and health experts to conduct class 12 exams.

Karnataka

The state government was quite adamant to conduct SSLC or class 10 and PUC or class 12 exam, is now under pressure after centres cancelled the CBSE board exams. According to the reports, the government will soon announce the final decision regarding SSLC and PUC exams 2021.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government welcomed the Centre's decision regarding the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams. Now all eyes are also on UP, recently, education minister Dinesh Sharma has stated that the final decision regarding UP board class 12 exams will be taken in the second week of July.

Telangana

The state government will announce the decision after reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation by this week.

Assam

The state government is also yet to announce the final decision regarding class 12 boards exams. It is expected to announce soon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv