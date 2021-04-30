On Friday, the country reported over 3.8 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus and over 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 1,87,62,976 in India.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amidst the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the government announced that the board exams for class 12 will be conducted once the situation is under control. However, the students and parents are urging the authorities to cancel the board examination and are asking not to postpone it as the students are willing to give the examination through online mode. Recently, a hashtag started trending on Twitter that reads, "DONOTPOSTPONEEXAMS."

A section of Twitter users are tweeting and urging the authorities to conduct the board examination in online mode and they are using the hashtag to trend it on Twitter Trends. One of the users wrote, "Why can't we Give Exam Online??? Our lives do matter

#DONOTPOSTPONEEXAMS

#WEWANTDUALMODEOFEXAMS

#STUDENTSCAREERMATTER"

Another user wrote, "CBSE's niche is to torture students, but this time we won't tolerate this. Alienation is implausible. Therefore, I urge the gov. to #cancel12thboardexams2021 #justicefor12thstudents #JusticeFor12thBoard #AlternativeAssessment #DONOTPOSTPONEEXAMS."

Yet another wrote, "Government official does their meeting in a virtual way why we students have to physically attend exams our lives doesn't matter #cancel12thboardexams2021 we want immediate response from

@DrRPNishank #STUDENTSLIVESMATTERS #DONOTPOSTPONEEXAMS"

Check out some of the tweets:

@schooledump you said that you will inform what will happen with 10th and 12th board exam but you don't do anything. Please atleast cancel 10th exam.#DONOTPOSTPONEEXAMS #cancelmpboardexam2021 — Mohit Choudhary (@MohitCh83704751) April 30, 2021

So far, no states have cancelled the class 12 board examination. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh state board released the admit card of the students and in the new schedule, it is mentioned that the examination for class 12 will take place from May 6 to 23, and the class 10 board examination will take place from June 7 to 16, 2021.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced that class 10 exams will be cancelled, and the class 12 examination will take place after reviewing the coronavirus situation on June 1, 2021.

On Friday, the country reported over 3.8 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus and over 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 1,87,62,976 in India.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma