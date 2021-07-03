Class 12 Board Exams 2021: As Class 12 Result 2021 is expected by July end, here we have brought you the evaluation criteria of CBSE, CISCE, Uttar Pradesh and other boards:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: PM Narendra Modi cancelled CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Welcoming the Centre's decisions, several state boards, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, called off the class 12 board exams 2021. Now, the big question was how the boards are going to mark the students, to this, CBSE and CISCE came out with a fair marking scheme wherein students will be marked based on their past and class 12's internal assessment performance. Seeing this, several boards adopted their criteria while others came up with their own scheme.

CBSE

The central board is all set to declare the class 12 results by July 31. The students will be marked based on the 30:30:40 formula, i.e, their class 10, 11 and 12's performance will be calculated.

CISCE

The central board is expected to release the ISC result 2021 on or before July 31, 2021. The board will be marking the students based on their performance in classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Maharashtra

The state board will declare the MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021 by July 31. The students will be marked on the basis of the 40:30:30 formula, that is, 40 per cent for class 12, 30 per cent for class 11 and the remaining 30 per cent (best 3 performing subject) for class 10.

Haryana

BSEH has asked all the affiliated schools to upload the class 12 internal assessment marks by July 6. The result of the students will be around their performance in class 12, however, the state has not yet clarified the evaluation criteria. The Haryana Board will declare the BSEH Class 12 result by July 25.

Gujarat

GSEB has released the marking scheme for Class 12 and they are evaluating the students based on their performance in classes 10, 11 and 12. 50 per cent weightage is for Class 10 marks, 25 per cent for Class 11 marks and 25 per cent for the first and second unit tests of Class 12.

Rajasthan

The state board is marking the students based on their performance in class 10, 11 and 12, that is the class 10 final exam holds 45 per cent weightage, 20 per cent to class 11 final exams and 20 per cent to class 12 internal assessments.

Uttar Pradesh

UPMSP will be marking the class 12 students based on the 50:40:10 formula, in this 50 per cent is for the class 10 board exam, 40 per cent to class 11 half-yearly and the final exams and 10 per cent for class 12 pre boards.

Madhya Pradesh

MPBSE will assess the students based on their performance in class 10 board exams. “All the students of regular and self-study examination will be passed. The detailed action plan for the preparation of examination results based on the subjects of class 10 will be issued separately,” state Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said.

Odisha

BSE Odisha will evaluate class 12 students based on their performance in class 10 board exams.

Punjab

PSEB has adopted CBSE's formula 30:30:40, to mark the class 12 students. The state board will declare the results by July end.

Assam

Class 12 students will be marked on the basis of the 50:30:10:10 formula, in which 50 per cent for class 12 internal tests, 30 per cent for class 12 practical exams, 10 per cent by the school and the remaining 10 per cent from above 90 per cent.

