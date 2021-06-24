Class 10 Board Result 2021: Many state boards have announced a mass promotion for class 10 students. Scroll down to know when your board is releasing the result

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: This year, Class 10 Board Exams 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The central and state boards, including CBSE, CISCE, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, will be marking the class 10 students based on their class 9 final exam marks and class 10 internal assessment. Many state boards have announced the mass promotion, giving a big relief to the students.

Punjab and Harayana board have declared the class 10 results, while other boards are yet to announce the results. So here we are with class 10 result dates to be announced by central and state boards:

CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 10 Result 2021 by July 20. The students will be marked based on their class 10 internal assessment, that is, 20 marks for each subject, 10 marks for unit test, 30 for half yearly exam and 40 for pre-board exam.

CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will release the ICSE or class 10 results by July 15, 2021.

Maharashtra

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that MSBSHSE SSC or class 10 result will be released by the end of June 2021. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be preparing the result based on the marks obtained by students in class 9 and class 10 internal assessment.

Gujarat

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce SSC or class 10 result 2021 by July end. The students will be marked on two criteria, that is, internal assessment for 20 marks and main school exam or 80 marks. The state board has announced a mass promotion for the students.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likley to release the class 10 result 2021 in the next 45 days. Rajasthan board will mark the students according to the recently released evaluation criteria. According to the criteria, class 8 to class 10 marks will be taken into consideration, that is, 45 per cent for marks obtained in class 8, 20 per cent in class 9 final exams and 10 per cent for class 10 internal exams.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is expected to announce class 10 results in July. The students will be marked on the basis of marks obtained in class 9 final exams and class 10 pre-boards.



Tamil Nadu

The state board is likely to announce the SSLC or Class 10 Result 2021 soon. The state government announced the mass promotion, and the mark sheet of class 10 students will not have any marks or grades.

Odisha

The state School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash said that the board is expected to release class 10 results by the end of June 2021.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) is expected to declare the class 10 result by July 15.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv