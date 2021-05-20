Board Exams 2021: Following CBSE and ICSE, various state boards across the country followed the suit to completely cancel the board exams while adopting the internal assessment mode to promote the students.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the second wave of Covid-19 smashed its way throughout the country, two of the country’s largest Education boards – CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) – were forced to cancel the class 10th board exams in mid-April. The two Education Boards subsequently announced that the students will be promoted on the basis of the internal assessment. Following CBSE and ICSE, various state boards across the country followed the suit to completely cancel the board exams while adopting the internal assessment mode to promote the students.

Full list of states that are set to promote Class 10th Students on the basis of Internal Assessment:

Punjab – Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had cancelled its Class 10th Board exams on April 15. The state board declared the results on May 17 on the basis of internal assessment.

Haryana – The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) had also cancelled its Class 10th Board exams on April 15. As per the guidelines set by the Haryana government, students were assessed on the basis of internal assessment for the fall of 2021.

Himachal Pradesh – Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) also announced in the first week of May that the Board will promote the students on the basis of internal assessment. However, additionally, the board will also take into account the assessment from pre-board and first and second term examination.

Madhya Pradesh – The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had also cancelled Class 10th Board exams amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. As per the assessment criteria laid out by the Board, Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of their mid-term exams or pre-boards, unit tests, as well as internal assessment.

Chhattisgarh – Chhattis Garh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the Class 10th results on May 19 on the basis of internal assessment and practical performance. Students who couldn’t appear in the practical exam were awarded the minimum marks required to clear the exam.

Odisha – Odisha’s Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has also cancelled the class tenth examinations following which the state Education Minister said that the students will be evaluated on the basis of an ‘Objective criteria’. The said criteria, however, hasn’t been specified.

Class tenth students to receive ‘mass promotion’ in Gujarat

Class 10th students of Gujarat Secondary Education Board will receive mass promotion. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani last week, following a massive surge in Coronavirus cases in the state along with a destructive Tauktae forecast that was reportedly factored in to take the mass promotion route for Class tenth students.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma