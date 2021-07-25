Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result 2021: here we have brought you the list of the board who are going to announce the Class 10 and 12 Result 2021 this coming week.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As July is coming to an end, central and state boards are busy announcing the Class 10 and 12 Result 2021. Several boards, including Chhattisgarh, CISCE, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, have declared both class 10 and 12 results. However, there are some boards, including CBSE, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, who are yet to announce the complete results.

Students, especially class 12 students, are eagerly waiting for their results so that they can start preparing for their college admission. Keeping in mind the students' eagerness, here we have brought you the list of the board who are going to announce the Class 10 and 12 Result 2021 coming week. Check out below:

CBSE

The central board was scheduled to release the class 10 result 2021 on Sunday. However, the board extended the declaration date and now, it is expected that the board might announce both the results--class 10 and 12, together.

MPBSE

Madhya Pradesh Board is likely to announce the Class 12 result coming week on the official website--mpbse.nic.in. The class 12 board was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. Last week, the board announced the MPBSE Class 10 Result 2021, where all the students were promoted to the next grade.

BSEH

Haryana Board is going to declare the Class 12 result, which was cancelled by the Haryana government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh

From last week reports of the Uttar Pradesh Board releasing the Class 10 and 12 Result, 2021 is doing rounds. Now it is expected that the state board will declare the class 10 and 12 results before or on July 31.

Maharashtra

The state board was scheduled to release HSC or Class 12 Result on July 25, however, the state board has extended the declaration date. The board had cancelled the class 12 exams owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Rajasthan

RBSE has declared the class 12 result on July 24, 2021, and now, the state board is all set to release the class 10 result before July 31, 2021.

Kerala

The state board has release class 10 results and now they are expected to release class 12 result on or before July 31, 2021.

Odisha

Odisha board has declared class 10 results and will declare class 12 result coming week on the official website of the state board.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv