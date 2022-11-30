Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams In Delhi Government Schools To Start From December 15 | Check Dates Here

THE DELHI Directorate of Education on Wednesday released the schedule for the class 10th and class 12th pre-board exams in Delhi government schools. As per the schedule, the pre-boards will start on December 15 and will continue till December 28. For morning shift schools, the exam will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while it will be conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm in evening shift schools.

As per the DoE guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom. The schools have been asked to ensure that there is at least one invigilator in each class. Schools will have to collect question papers from zonal distribution centres

The district deputy education officers have been asked to take action against schools that arrive late to pick up sealed question papers or demand the early opening of the papers. Unused question papers will be distributed in the schools after completion of the exams for the students to practice, the guidelines said.

For the unversed, the subjects in class 12th curriculum include Urdu, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, Geography, Home Science, History, Mathematics, Engineering Graphics, Physics, Physical Education, Political Science, Psychology and Sociology.

The board also ensures the involvement of students in various cultural, general, and ethical knowledge and sports activities. Candidates can check the marking schemes and syllabus of the Delhi board secondary and Senior secondary exam on CBSE's official website. Candidates can also check the previous year's questions and solve the sample paper to understand the exam pattern and marking scheme.