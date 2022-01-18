New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Last year, almost all the Class 10 and 12 board exams had to be cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to this, last year, CBSE and CISCE divided the Board Exam 2022 into two halves--Term 1 and Term 2, to avoid the last-minute hassle. Now, once again, the same situation is looming in India, leaving everyone, including the board officials, students and parents, confused about whether to conduct the board exams or not. CBSE and CISCE had conducted the Term 1 exams in November-December 2021, but the Term 2 Board Exam 2022 date sheet is yet to be announced, while state boards such as Maharashtra and Bihar have announced that they will conduct the exams as per schedule.

So, here is the list of state-wise updates on Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2022.

CBSE

As per a report, Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Academic Director of CBSE recently said that they will conduct Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Board Exams as per schedule with COVID-19 SOPs. He further added that the chances of the board examination getting cancelled this year are very slim, as health experts had earlier mentioned that the third wave is under control. The exams will be held from March to April 2022. Currently, students are waiting for Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results.

CISCE

The central board has yet not made any announcement regarding the ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Board Exam 2022 cancellation. Students are waiting for the Semester 1 result, and once its announced, CISCE will release the complete date sheet.

Maharashtra

The state board will conduct Class 10 and 12 boards, as per the schedule. Class 12 board exams will commence from March 4, 2022, and Class 10 board exams will commence from March 15, 2022.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has postponed the Class 12 Practical exams after 25 districts of the state were marked in the red zone, state education minister Bulaku Das Kalla said. However, he further revealed that the state board will conduct Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022 as per schedule, that is, from March 3 and by the first week of February they will release the complete date sheet.

Bihar

The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) is all set to conduct Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022 from February 1. The Matric exam will commence from February 17 and end on February 24, while Inter exam will begin on February 1 and conclude on February 14.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the complete datesheet for Class 10 and 12 pre-board exams. The exam is scheduled to begin from January 20, 2022, in A 'Take Home' format. The state board is yet to announce the dates for Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022.

Uttar Pradesh

UP Board will conduct Class 10 and 12 Board Exams after the UP Elections 2022, which means somewhere around March 2022. The practical exams are likely to be held in the third week of February.

Uttarakhand

Even the Uttarakhand board will conduct the class 10 and 12 Board exams after the Uttarakhand Elections 2022.

Gujarat

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from March 28 and April 12, 2022.

Assam

The state board will commence Class 10 board exams from March 15, 2022, and so far, there are no updates on the postponement of the board exam.

Karnataka

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released a tentative timetable for the SSLC Board exam 2022. The exams will begin on March 28 and end on April 11.

